CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 532 Shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLHY. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLHY opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

