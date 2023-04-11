CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 1,232 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after purchasing an additional 385,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

