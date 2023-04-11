CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

