CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after buying an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,085,000 after purchasing an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,040,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,904 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $102.44.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

