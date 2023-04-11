CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

