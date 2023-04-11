CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,100 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.8 %

KEY opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

