CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,608 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Block were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 1,099,283 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,960,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,777,000 after buying an additional 574,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $130.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,154,913 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.