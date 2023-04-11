CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,653 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

