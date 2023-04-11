CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,797 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $95.20 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.26.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

