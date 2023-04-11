CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,813,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $282.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.