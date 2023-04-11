CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 2,143 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 509,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.