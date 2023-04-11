CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 291 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 27,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

