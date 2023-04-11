CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 36 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $472.64 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $534.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.34 and its 200 day moving average is $413.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.