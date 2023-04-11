CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 435 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.72. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

