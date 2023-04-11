CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 556 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

First American Financial stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

