CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 562 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock worth $3,094,932 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

