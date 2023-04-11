CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 583 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

