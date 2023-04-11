CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 682 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 23.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

