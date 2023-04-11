CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 700 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

