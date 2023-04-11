CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.