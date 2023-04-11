CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

