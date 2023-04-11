CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $210.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

