CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $155.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.21. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

