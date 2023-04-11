Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.13

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.13 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 112.60 ($1.39). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 111.35 ($1.38), with a volume of 15,524,015 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 132 ($1.63).

Centrica Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.13. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centrica

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,523.12). In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,523.12). Also, insider Chanderpreet Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,318.89). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 902,505 shares of company stock valued at $93,198,090. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

