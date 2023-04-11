CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.74

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.74 and traded as low as C$2.70. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 295,204 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$692.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

