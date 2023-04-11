C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.65

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.65 and traded as low as $54.79. C&F Financial shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 8,335 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.
In other news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,175 shares of company stock worth $187,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
