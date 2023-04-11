Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

