Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.