Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.76.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

