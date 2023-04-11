ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.66

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.40. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 74,979 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $76,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

