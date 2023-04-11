Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

