Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,205 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.