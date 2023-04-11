Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after buying an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

