Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.