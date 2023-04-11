Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,212 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.