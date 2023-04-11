Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,452.50 ($30.37).

A number of brokerages have commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.24) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.95) to GBX 2,545 ($31.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.11) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.67) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.24) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,283.29). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 626 shares of company stock worth $1,277,096 and sold 100,675 shares worth $219,858,366. 46.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.4 %

About Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,284 ($28.28) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,496 ($18.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,297 ($28.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,122.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,013.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The stock has a market cap of £8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,309.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

