Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.