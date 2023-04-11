Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.72. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 56,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$73.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

