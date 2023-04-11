Comerica Bank Acquires 2,486 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,174 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Shell by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

SHEL stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

