Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

