Comerica Bank Buys 14,155 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 86,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Shares of ROST opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

