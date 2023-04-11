Comerica Bank Buys 9,945 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 46.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

