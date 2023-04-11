Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.