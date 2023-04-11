Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

