Comerica Bank Grows Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FNB opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

