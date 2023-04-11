Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.