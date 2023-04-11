Comerica Bank Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

