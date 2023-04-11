Comerica Bank Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

