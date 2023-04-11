Comerica Bank Has $6.69 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

