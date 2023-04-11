Comerica Bank Has $6 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.